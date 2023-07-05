ISO download

openKylin OS

The openKylin 1.0 OS currently supports X86, ARM and RISC-V architectures for PCs, tablets and educational development boards, meeting the needs of most individual users and developers! The ARM architecture has been adapted to Raspberry Pi, Cool Pi, Chillie Pi、Phytium Pi and other development boards, while the RISC-V architecture has been adapted to VisonFive2, HiFive, SG2042 EVB, Licheepi4a and Lotus2 development boards.