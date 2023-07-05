ISO download

openKylin OS

The openKylin 1.0 OS currently supports X86, ARM and RISC-V architectures for PCs, tablets and educational development boards, meeting the needs of most individual users and developers! The ARM architecture has been adapted to Raspberry Pi, Cool Pi, Chillie Pi、Phytium Pi and other development boards, while the RISC-V architecture has been adapted to VisonFive2, HiFive, SG2042 EVB, Licheepi4a and Lotus2 development boards.

                 
openKylin

openKylinDownloadopenKylin

openKylin 1.0.1 X86

Publish date: 22 September 2023

  • Supports Intel, AMD and other major architectures
openKylin 1.0.1 RISC-V

Publish date: 22 September 2023

  • Support VisionFive2
  • Support Lotus2
  • Support LicheePi4A
openKylin 1.0 RISC-V

Publish date: 5 July 2023

  • Support HiFive
  • Support SG2042 EVB
openKylin 1.0.1 ARM

Publish date: 22 September 2023

  • Support Raspberry Pi
  • Support Cool Pi
  • Support Chillie Pi
  • Support Phytium Pi

openKylinRecommended sitesopenKylin

  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
  • openKylin
More>>