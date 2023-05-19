About openKylin
openKylin community is an open source community founded by basic software and hardware enterprises, non-profit organizations, community organizations, colleges and universities, scientific research institutions and individual developers on the basis of open source, voluntariness, equality and cooperation. It is committed to building an open source community of desktop operating system through open source and open community cooperation and promoting the prosperity and development of Linux open source technology and its software and hardware ecology.
News
Southeast University Establishes CybersecTookits SIG to Expand Cybersecurity Industry Scene for openKylin
In May 2023, the interest group CybersecTookits SIG was officially established after being approved by the openKylin community technical committee....2023/05/19
"openKylin Campus Salon" Successfully Held at Nankai University
On May 16, 2023, the "openKylin Campus Salon" was successfully held at Nankai University. Nearly a hundred students from Nankai University and openKylin Secretary General, Yu Jie, openKylin Technical ...2023/05/18
"openKylin Campus Salon" at Tianjin University of Science and Technology Successfully Concluded
On May 16, 2023, the "openKylin Campus Salon" was successfully held at Tianjin University of Science and Technology, attended by 240 students....2023/05/18
openKylin 1.0 Beta Version Public Test Begins!
This event still follows a points system and prizes are distributed according to the point rankings. Points are evaluated by the openKylin community QA SIG project maintenance personnel based on the n...2023/05/17